20% chance of rain later Monday before heat starts building

There is a 20% chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley later Monday before summer heat begins to build all week.

There is a 20% chance of isolated showers in Las Vegas on Monday, April 20, 2020, before sunshine and heat builds the rest of the week, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It’s about time to start preparing for the heat of the Las Vegas summer.

“It will be a real awakening toward the end of the week,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler of the latest forecast that calls for highs in the low 90s by the weekend.

Before the heat comes a 20% chanced of rain expected later Monday.

“We’ve got about a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms,” Outler said. “It will start about 4 or 5 p.m. on the higher elevations and some of it may drift into the valley.”

The forecast high for Monday is 79 under sunny skies. Winds will be light and variable winds. The overnight low is expected to be about 59 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 81 while the temperature will rise close to 88 on Wednesday and a projected 91 on Thursday, 87 on Friday, 90 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday.

With temperatures that have been below normal for most of the spring, the heat is on its way back.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.