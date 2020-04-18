20% chance of showers in Las Vegas on Saturday, then sunny
A 20% chance of isolated showers are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Cloudy skies should gradually become sunny with a forecast high of 75, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Light winds will increase to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night should be clear with a low around 55. Winds will remain steady at 5 to 13 mph.
Sunday should be sunny with a high near 80. Winds of 8-13 mph could gust to 20 mph.
The overnight low will be around 58 with winds remaining 8-13 with gusts to 20 mph.
