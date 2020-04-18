20% chance of showers in Las Vegas on Saturday, then sunny

A 20% chance of isolated showers are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

There is a 20% chance of showers in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, April 18, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Skies should then clear and be sunny. An aerial view of the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A 20% chance of isolated showers are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Cloudy skies should gradually become sunny with a forecast high of 75, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Light winds will increase to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night should be clear with a low around 55. Winds will remain steady at 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday should be sunny with a high near 80. Winds of 8-13 mph could gust to 20 mph.

The overnight low will be around 58 with winds remaining 8-13 with gusts to 20 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 70-2-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.