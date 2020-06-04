20 mph winds will cap hottest day of Las Vegas heat wave

The hottest day of a heat wave is expected to bring windy conditions and a high of 107 degrees Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

The sunrise reflects off Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip as casinos prepare to reopen on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The hottest day of a heat wave is expected to bring windy conditions and a high of 107 degrees Thursday in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be south-southwest from 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 23 mph. The record high for June 4 is 109, set in 2016.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 before 9 a.m.

The Thursday night low will be around 80, while winds will be gusting to 18 mph.

Conditions will begin to change Friday when the high should dip to 103 before a big decline to 90 on Saturday as a low-pressure system arrives from the Pacific Coast.

“This one is not the classic cold front, but more of a gradual change,” weather service meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

The low pressure should keep temperatures below triple digits through the weekend and well into next week, Steele said.

Daytime cooling stations

Clark County will be opening daytime cooling stations as temperatures climb into the triple digits.

Those who go to the cooling stations will be required to wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines and have their temperatures checked to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the county said.

The cooling station locations:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours a day. (702-229-6117)

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon, for water only. (702-222-1680)

— Henderson Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (702-267-4040)

— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd., Suite D, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (702-345-5116)

Heat warnings

An excessive heat warning starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and runs through 8 p.m. for the lower elevations of the Las Vegas Valley, most of Clark and southern Nye counties, the Colorado River Valley, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Overton, Bullhead City, Needles and Lake Havasu City as well as Death Valley National Park.

Temperatures could reach 115 to 120 in Death Valley.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities such as hiking or jogging, or for those wearing additional PPE,” the weather service warns.

