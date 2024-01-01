2023 brought wild weather to Las Vegas

Many Las Vegas days share similar traits when it comes to weather. Scorching temperatures, blazing sunshine and limited rain are common, but there are times when our weather goes to the extremes.

A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor on the Eastside. The 48-hour period ws among the wettest two days in Las Vegas Valley history, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The sun rises over the valley and Strip on another high temperature day on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Despite rain, people visit the Sphere on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Southern Nevada is under flash flood warnings as rainfall moves into the area from Hurricane Hilary. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A taxi drives through flash flood waters down South 3rd Street at East Imperial Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sections of Kyle Canyon Road are crumbled or washed away needing repair as cleanup from the extensive damage of tropical storm Hilary continues on Mount Charleston on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Huge boulders are being maneuvered into place as a parking lot at Lundy Elementary School was washed away by floodwaters as cleanup from the extensive damage of tropical storm Hilary continues in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

That was the case in 2023 as the year started on the chilly side before the inevitable heat came our way with July giving the Las Vegas Valley its warmest days in recorded weather history.

Then came Hilary, heavy Labor Day flooding and mosquitoes. What might be be next?

1. Valley rain brings water, and this potentially deadly airborne danger

First, the valley saw plenty of rain. Then, nasty mosquitoes, the worst of which may yet to be seen. Beware the Aedes Aegypti.

2. Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals

Southern Nevadans coped with Mother Nature’s Labor Day weekend delivery of a very soggy 48 hours — perhaps unrivaled in the valley’s weather history.

3. Best Hilary advice: Hunker down, make smart decisions

Before its arrival, some were calling it a storm you see once every 100 years. Best to ride it out at home, experts cautioned. Las Vegas was mostly spared, but Mount Charleston paid a heavy price in road and infrastructure damage that took months to recover from.

4. Hottest month ever: July sets all-time Las Vegas heat record

While local weather records are less than 100 years old, other records and data indicate that July 2023 will go down as the hottest month in thousands of centuries, according to Scientific American. Las Vegas recorded its hottest month in nearly 90 years of weather history, with an average daily temperature of 97.3 degrees.

5. Feds to investigate 3-day Delta flight ordeal at Harry Reid airport

Savannah, Georgia, residents Katie and James Ives were among dozens of Delta passengers who spent several extra hellish July days in Las Vegas when the record heat wave kept an aircraft from being able to fly. Ironically, the situation started when a flight attendant walked off the job. That prompted a long delay to find a required replacement and put the ordeal into motion. Even U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got involved.

