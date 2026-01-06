2025 started out very dry in Las Vegas. It ended very wet — PHOTOS

Las Vegas finished 2025 with more than 5 inches of rain, boosted by the Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve storms.

A rare scene: New Year’s Eve party on Strip sees rain, temps in the 40s

Dense fog resulted in some flight delays at Las Vegas airport Friday

It was a record-warm December in Las Vegas. And a little wet

A downed traffic light is seen on Tropicana Avenue near McLeod Drive on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A broken power pole is seen as workers clean up storm damage Wednesday, July 2, 2025, on Tropicana Avenue between McLeod Drive and Pecos Road in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tourists gather on the Strip on Dec. 31, 2025. (Olivia Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tourists gather on the Strip on Dec. 31, 2025. (Olivia Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tourists gather on the Strip on Dec. 31, 2025. (Olivia Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple who declined to give their names cross 4th Street at Las Vegas Boulevard and the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas at 5:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple who declined to give their names walk at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas at 5:36 a.m. on New Year’s Day Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians walk past a cone cautioning wet floors on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy rain as they line up to attend a high school football game between Centennial and Palo Verde at Centennial High on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy rain as they line up to attend a high school football game between Centennial and Palo Verde at Centennial High on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian crosses Mountain Vista Street in the rain on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School employee Michael Donnelly uses squeegee to remove water from a stadium entrance before a high school football game between Centennial and Palo Verde at Centennial High on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pedestrians take cover from the rain on the Strip Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

It may have felt exceptionally dry in Las Vegas for months of 2025, but last year ended as the wettest this decade.

The same-old “above-normal temperatures and no rainfall” pattern held for much of 2025. In fact, Harry Reid International Airport recorded its first rainfall of the year on Feb. 13 (0.57 inches), ending Las Vegas’ streak of 214 days without measurable rain.

But the valley returned to its warm and dry ways, and for the most part, it stayed that way through spring and summer.

Mother Nature decided to flip the script when autumn arrived.

Boosted by two tropical storms, Las Vegas ended 2025 with 5.41 inches of rain (the average is 4.18), the 19th wettest year on record, the National Weather Service said. It was the wettest year in Las Vegas since 2019, when a wet winter brought the rainfall total to 6.87 inches.

How the situation changed

As of early September, the sporadic showers of the summer’s monsoon season weren’t enough to lift Southern Nevada out of federal drought conditions. A dry winter for the Spring Mountains wasn’t helpful, either.

But the tables turned on Sept. 18. Remnants from Tropical Storm Mario dropped 0.24 inches of rain — the first measurable amount since the beginning of the monsoon season. Until then, it had been the fourth-driest season on record.

In October, the valley felt the power from the remnants of another tropical storm when Priscilla dumped a record-breaking 0.92 inches of rain at Reid airport on Oct. 10. The airport hadn’t seen close to that much rain in one day since Sept. 1, 2023, when it recorded 0.88 inches.

The valley recorded 0.99 inches of rain in October, the eighth wettest on record. It was the wettest October since 2015.

Those storms “definitely helped” in eliminating the rainfall deficit, said Brian Planz of the weather service.

Also adding to Las Vegas’ rainfall totals for 2025 was the fifth-wettest November on record and the Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve storms.

2025 by the numbers

— It was the fifth warmest on record (tied with 2015): average temperature was 71.8 degrees (normal: 70.1); the warmest years on record are 2024 and 2017 (72.2).

— Number of days above 100: 77 (35 fewer days than 2024).

— Las Vegas recorded its 10th-warmest summer on record.

— Las Vegas saw the wettest December and May on record.

— It was the first year since 2011 that the valley did not have a low temperature of 90 degrees or above.

— Highest temperature of the year: 112 degrees (July 14 and Aug. 12)

— Lowest temperature of the year: 29 degrees (Jan. 21).

2025 weather highlights

Feb. 3: Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature.

March 26: Las Vegas recorded its first 90-degree day of the year.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

May 22: Las Vegas registered its first 100-degree day of the year.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

June 15: Las Vegas experienced its first 110-degree day of the year.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

Oct. 10: Remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla drenched the valley, causing multiple event cancellations.

Oct. 15: The first significant snow of autumn dropped several inches on the Mount Charleston area, including Lee Canyon.

Nov. 15: A storm brought the wettest Nov. 16 on record to the airport.

Dec. 24: A Christmas Eve storm soaked the valley.

Dec. 31: For the first time since 2014, Las Vegas saw rain on New Year’s Eve.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.