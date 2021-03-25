2nd cold front brings high winds, chance of rain to Las Vegas
The second cold front to blow through Las Vegas this week will bring cooler-than-normal temperatures and gusty winds Thursday with a possibility of overnight rain, says the National Weather Service.
“Gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph,” said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet. “They will start mid-morning and blow though the afternoon. They will come down a bit in the evening, but remain strong overnight.”
Rain chances overnight will be about 25% and drop off a bit on Friday morning. Mount Charleston could receive around an inch of snow, Guillet said.
A Thursday high of 68 is forecast while the cold front will drop the Friday high to 65.
Once the front has pushed through, building high pressure will make for a sunny and mild weekend. A high of 73 is forecast for Sunday with a 78 on Sunday. Light winds are expected.
