2nd cold front brings high winds, chance of rain to Las Vegas

The second cold front to blow through Las Vegas this week will bring cooler-than-normal temperatures and gusty winds Thursday with a possibility of overnight rain, says the National Weather Service.

A second cold front will bring high winds and cool temperatures with a chance of overnight rain to the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Snow covers the mountains about the Red Rock Conservation Area on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

“Gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph,” said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet. “They will start mid-morning and blow though the afternoon. They will come down a bit in the evening, but remain strong overnight.”

Rain chances overnight will be about 25% and drop off a bit on Friday morning. Mount Charleston could receive around an inch of snow, Guillet said.

A Thursday high of 68 is forecast while the cold front will drop the Friday high to 65.

Once the front has pushed through, building high pressure will make for a sunny and mild weekend. A high of 73 is forecast for Sunday with a 78 on Sunday. Light winds are expected.

