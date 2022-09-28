3 swift water rescues, 8 palm tree fires reported after storms

The Clark County Fire Department reported being sent to eight palm tree fires and three swift water rescues Wednesday morning.

Rain, thunder and lightning hit downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lightning strike is captured Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain greet commuters Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction continues along Charleston Boulevard following rain on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vehicles travel along Oakey Boulevard as water pools in the road at 15th Street following rain on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Water pools outside of a home on 6th street following rain on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, near downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A car drives past debris along Charleston Boulevard following rain on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rain hits central Las Vegas as seen from the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County Fire Department reported being sent to eight palm tree fires and three swift water rescues Wednesday morning after thunderstorms moved across the Las Vegas Valley.

Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in a release that lightning strikes were suspected in the palm tree fires. Also, no injuries were reported in connection to the water rescues, but a portion of Nellis Boulevard had to be closed in both directions because of vehicles continuing to cross the water and stalling.

“This serves as a great reminder not to cross flooded areas,” Whitney said. “Cars can be easily swept away in fast moving floodwater. Never drive through any amount of floodwater. If you can’t see the lines on the street, it’s too dangerous to risk trying to cross the intersection or area. Take the extra five minutes and find another route.”

A flash flood warning was issued for northwest Clark County at 11:10 a.m. and was set to expire at 2:15 p.m. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Indian Springs, Cold Creek Road and Creech Air Force Base.

Warm Springs Road was shut down between Stephanie and Arroyo Grande due to flooding just after 8 a.m., Henderson police reported on its Twitter account. The road was reopened after 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service said there is a 30 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m.

Las Vegas is expected to reach a high of 97 and drop to 74 in the evening.

