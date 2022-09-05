36K without power as storm ravages Bullhead City in heat wave

Bullhead City, Arizona, was in a citywide blackout Sunday night after a severe thunderstorm toppled many of the city’s power poles, authorities said.

FILE - Power to all Bullhead City, Arizona, residents was knocked out by a thunderstorm and high winds on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Jetskiers cruise across along the Colorado River near Bullhead City Community Park in May 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Restoration of power may take 12 to 24 hours or longer, officials said.

About 36,000 people were without power after at least 50 poles were downed, according to Mohave Electric Cooperative.

“Severe damage from the thunderstorm has caused a city-wide power outage,” said a tweet from the Bullhead City Police Department at 7:22 p.m.

Bullhead City, about 100 miles south of Las Vegas with a population of about 40,000, was hit by the storm at about 6:30 p.m., the electric cooperative said in a statement.

The National Weather Service showed a high temperature of 111 shortly before a gust of 20 mph when the power was knocked out at the airport around 6:10 p.m.

It will take “more than 12 hours to start restoring power, with the latest restoration lasting greater than 24 hours,” the electric cooperative’s statement said.

Shelters to help keep people cool had opened at Sunrise Elementary School, at 2645 Landon Drive, and at Mohave Valley Fire Station #81 at 1450 Willow Drive in Mohave Valley.

Meteorologist Andy Gorelow of the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service said gusts of up to 60 mph were felt along the Colorado River from Lake Havasu to Laughlin.

Police were also telling residents to not call 911 about power outages and also asking them to avoid the roads because crews are out cleaning up the debris.

NV Energy provides power to Laughlin and its website showed 33 customers without power as of 11:10 p.m. Sunday, most along South Casino Boulevard just west of the Colorado River.

