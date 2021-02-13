45 mph wind gusts possible as 2nd front moves through Las Vegas

A wind advisory begins at 2 p.m. Saturday and extends into Sunday as the second of two cold fronts moves through Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

While some rain is possible, gusty winds will be the main weather factor Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Winds could reach 45 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will be the strongest as a cold front is forecast to move in between 2 and 4 p.m. Mary Areh and Tony Areh, of Atlanta, walk north on the Las Vegas Strip while it rains on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gusting winds could reach 45 mph Saturday afternoon and stay strong into the overnight hours as the second of two cold fronts moves through the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Late Saturday afternoon we could see northwesterly gusts right behind the front as it moves through,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

HEADS UP! Windy Saturday ⚠️HIGH WIND WARNING for the eastern Sierra, Owens Valley, Western Mojave Desert, & Morongo Valley ⚠️WIND ADVISORY for all of Southern NV 🚗Be prepared for very strong cross winds if traveling along US-395 in the Owens Valley. #NVwx #CAwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/U4CwOrGzhj — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 13, 2021

The front is expected to arrive between 2 and 4 p.m. and will bring a chance of showers across the valley.

“It will be similar to Friday’s rain,” Adair said. It rained 0.02 inches at the North Las Vegas Airport on Friday morning and a trace was recorded at McCarran International as the first front moved across the area.

A high temperature around 65 is forecast for the valley, and winds could continue to gust into the 30s into Sunday morning. A wind advisory is in place from 2 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday.

Blowing dust possible

The windy conditions could bring some blowing dust to the valley, Adair said.

“We will see dusty conditions from the Tonopah area down to about Indian Springs, but it could pose a risk in the valley,” he said.

The winds will dissipate on Sunday when a forecast high near 60 with 15-20 mph winds and some gusts up to 30 mph are forecast.

