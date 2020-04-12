50% chance of scattered showers in Las Vegas forecast for Easter

There is a 50-50 chance some Las Vegas Valley residents could feel some rain activity later on Easter Sunday.

There is a 50% chance of scattered showers in the Las Vegas Valley on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, according to the latest National Weatehr Service forecast. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

There is a 50-50 chance some Las Vegas Valley residents could feel some rain activity later on Easter Sunday.

“The chances are higher in the afternoon and evening for some scattered showers,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “We can’t rule out a thunderstorm, but it’s not very likely.”

The forecast calls for a high near 74 with mostly sunny skies. West-southwest winds will be 5 to 9 mph switching to east-northeast.

Sunday night skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually clearing with a low around 54. Winds will be about 5-7 mph.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 72. Winds will be 5-9 mph.

The cooler weather will change slightly later in the week.

“We’ve been 3 to 5 degrees below the norm of 77 for highs and it will be that way for the first half of the week,” Varian said. “The second half of the week we’ll get back to normal or slightly above.”

