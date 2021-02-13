66°F
Las Vegas Weather

60 mph gusts reported as front moves into Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2021 - 4:44 am
 
Updated February 13, 2021 - 1:40 pm
While some rain is possible, gusty winds will be the main weather factor Saturday, Feb. 13, 202 ...
While some rain is possible, gusty winds will be the main weather factor Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Winds could reach 45 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will be the strongest as a cold front is forecast to move in between 2 and 4 p.m. Mary Areh and Tony Areh, of Atlanta, walk north on the Las Vegas Strip while it rains on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wind gusts of over 60 mph were reported Saturday afternoon as the second of two cold fronts moved through the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Late Saturday afternoon we could see northwesterly gusts right behind the front as it moves through,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

Winds were expected to stay strong into the overnight hours, and a wind advisory is in place from 2 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday. The front also brings a chance of showers across the valley.

“It will be similar to Friday’s rain,” Adair said. It rained 0.02 inches at the North Las Vegas Airport on Friday morning and a trace was recorded at McCarran International as the first front moved across the area.

A high temperature around 65 is forecast for the valley, and winds could continue to gust into the 30s into Sunday morning.

Blowing dust possible

The windy conditions could bring some blowing dust to the valley, Adair said.

“We will see dusty conditions from the Tonopah area down to about Indian Springs, but it could pose a risk in the valley,” he said.

The winds will dissipate on Sunday when a forecast high near 60 with 15-20 mph winds and some gusts up to 30 mph are forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
