60% of widespread rain Friday in Las Vegas Valley

Rain will be a possibility in the morning with the greatest chances in the afternoon. It is expected to be widespread across the valley.

Spring chill, perhaps rain, will be felt before Las Vegas weekend

Storm clouds hover around Thomas W. Ryan and West Lake Mead boulevards on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm clouds hover around Thomas W. Ryan and West Lake Mead boulevards on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm clouds hover around Thomas W. Ryan and West Lake Mead boulevards on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is a 60 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms Friday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Sky conditions will be partly cloudy with a high near 71, about 10 degrees below normal. Southwest winds of 9-14 mph will become northeast in the afternoon and could gust to 21 mph.

Rain will be a possibility in the morning with the greatest chances in the afternoon. Rain could be widespread across the valley.

“It’s not a very heavy rain, but it will be large in coverage,” meteorologist Sam Meltzer said.

Storms and showers could continue into Friday evening before skies clear later in the night. The chance of rain is 40 percent. Saturday and Sunday will be clear or mostly clear with highs around 79 and 83, respectively.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the low 90s next week, Meltzer said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.