6th day of 113 or hotter expected Sunday for Las Vegas

Jaden Richardson, 6, left, and Jaki Walker, 8, both of North Las Vegas, cheer as Walker made her mark during a game of "Bottle Bash" along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June 19, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev. A nearly weeklong excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service will expire Sunday evening, with a Sunday, June 20, 2021, high temperature near 114 degrees in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas region will experience a sixth day of excessive heat on Sunday before conditions begin to drop back toward normal, according to the National Weather Service.

With a forecast of 114, the day will likely be the sixth consecutive day of 113 degrees or higher at McCarran International Airport. Wednesday reached 116, just a degree short of the all-time McCarran record high.

McCarran recorded a 114 high on Saturday while North Las Vegas and Henderson soared to 113. Death Valley topped out at 123 and Laughlin logged a top of 120.

Bad news…the extreme heat will remain through the weekend. 🥵 Good news…temperatures return to near seasonal normal by middle of next week! 👏#VegasWeather #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/XKH2kGtLkd — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 19, 2021

The excessive heat warning expires Sunday night, but Monday will still see a high around 109 before a 104 on Tuesday and a normal 102 on Monday.

Gusting winds up to 30 mph will come with the next two days of heat.

Some relief coming

Tuesday through Thursday will see highs around 103 before next weekend will see highs close to what the valley felt this weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the low 80s early inb the week before dropping to the upper 70s through Thursday.

Safety warnings

Officials have warned people to pay attention to safety warnings during the heat wave by staying inside as much as possible, drinking plenty of water and wearing light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning said, urging people to call 911 for help for possible heatstroke victims.

Hot pavement also can be dangerous to humans and pets, capable of inflicting third-degree burns at the height of the day.

At the Lions Burn Care Center at University Medical Center, injuries from hot pavement are so common that staff call the summer months “pavement burn season,” said Dr. Syed Saquib, the center’s medical director. Thirteen percent of the serious burn injuries seen at the burn care center come from hot pavement.

According to an April medical journal report co-authored by Saquib, pavement burns are often severe and require longer hospital stays and greater need for surgeries.

That’s because the people who are hurt often are unable to get up off the superheated pavement because they collapsed from dehydration, heat stroke or another medical condition or because they are intoxicated.

Cases start spiking once outside temperatures top 95.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross also has shared the following safety reminders:

■ Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

■ Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

■ Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

■ Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.