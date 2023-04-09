58°F
80 plus for Easter in Las Vegas before a brief climb into 90s

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
The afternoon high in Las Vegas should be near 84 on Sunday, April 9, 2023, according to the Na ...
The afternoon high in Las Vegas should be near 84 on Sunday, April 9, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Children ages 8-10 run onto the field for their egg hunt during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first 80-degree day of 2023 will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Easter Sunday.

The Las Vegas airport had a high of 79 on Saturday, pushing a streak of below 80-degree days to 168. The airport last reached 80 on Oct. 22, 2022.

With a sunny sky and light winds, the Sunday high should be near 83, says the National Weather Service.

A clear overnight sky will see a Monday low near 63 before a high around 90.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer, projected at 94, before unsettled weather moves in from the coast and cools conditions into the seasonable mid-70s the rest of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

