80s, 90s possible on back-to-back days in Las Vegas

Las Vegans may feel their first 80 and 90 degree readings of the year in the next few days.

High temperatures may reach 80 and 90 degrees on March 24 and 25, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Are you ready for the summer heat?

Las Vegas residents and visitors will get a 1-2 punch this weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Vegas may get its first 80 and 90 degree days on Thursday and Friday. How rare is it to get these firsts so close to each other? It's only occurred on back-to-back days once (1991). Twice, the firsts were 2 days apart (1958, 2007). The average number of days between them is 32. https://t.co/rKtjHLgHe9 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 23, 2022

The first being the valley’s first 80-degree day on Thursday and the second being the first 90-degree day — either Friday or Saturday.

Normally, it takes about a month between the first 80-degree day and the 90-degree day, said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian. This year, it may happen within 48 hours.

It has happened only once before. In 1991, the April 4 high was 84 and the next day it reached 92.

The high temperature Thursday should be around 86 with a 90 possible on Friday and a 92 projected for Saturday. Sunday should top out around 88.

Winds will be light at all times and a sunny sky is expected.

Temperatures will drop back to the normal rage in the 70s after the weekend.

“A late weekend weather front should move through,” Varian said. “Early next week temperatures will drop closer to normal.

There is a slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday.

Summer ozone, smoke alert

For the first time, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a season-long advisory for ground-level ozone pollution and wildfire smoke. The advisory is in effect from April 1 to Sept. 30. Officials said that wildfire smoke drifting into Southern Nevada has occurred in four of the past five summers.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.