54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

80s, 90s possible on back-to-back days in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 24, 2022 - 5:34 am
High temperatures may reach 80 and 90 degrees on March 24 and 25, 2022, according to the Nation ...
High temperatures may reach 80 and 90 degrees on March 24 and 25, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Are you ready for the summer heat?

Las Vegas residents and visitors will get a 1-2 punch this weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The first being the valley’s first 80-degree day on Thursday and the second being the first 90-degree day — either Friday or Saturday.

Normally, it takes about a month between the first 80-degree day and the 90-degree day, said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian. This year, it may happen within 48 hours.

It has happened only once before. In 1991, the April 4 high was 84 and the next day it reached 92.

The high temperature Thursday should be around 86 with a 90 possible on Friday and a 92 projected for Saturday. Sunday should top out around 88.

Winds will be light at all times and a sunny sky is expected.

Temperatures will drop back to the normal rage in the 70s after the weekend.

“A late weekend weather front should move through,” Varian said. “Early next week temperatures will drop closer to normal.

There is a slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday.

Summer ozone, smoke alert

For the first time, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a season-long advisory for ground-level ozone pollution and wildfire smoke. The advisory is in effect from April 1 to Sept. 30. Officials said that wildfire smoke drifting into Southern Nevada has occurred in four of the past five summers.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Davante Adams’ deal with Raiders forces Chiefs to trade Tyreek Hill
Davante Adams’ deal with Raiders forces Chiefs to trade Tyreek Hill
2
Homebuilders eye Pahrump, Mesquite as Las Vegas land prices take off
Homebuilders eye Pahrump, Mesquite as Las Vegas land prices take off
3
Raiders sign free-agent defensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent defensive lineman
4
Woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend after reporting break-in
Woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend after reporting break-in
5
Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas
Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST