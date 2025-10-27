72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

80s and sunny: Consistent weather this week in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas High Roller is seen under a clear blue sky on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Las Ve ...
The Las Vegas High Roller is seen under a clear blue sky on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Sunshine seen through trees in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Sunshine returns to Las Vegas as clouds fade
The D is seen as cloudy skies linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in L ...
Clouds and gusting winds blow into Las Vegas on Saturday
More sunshine Friday; Clouds to roll in over the weekend in Las Vegas
No rain expected Thursday in Southern Nevada
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2025 - 11:07 pm
 

There won’t be a cloud in the sky as the work week gets started in Las Vegas.

Fall season is bringing consistency, with regard to the weather, as Monday will see low 80s and clear skies, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The overnight low will sink to the high 50s.

That trend will continue throughout the rest of the week — clear skies and temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s.

2 day forecast

Tuesday: High 78, wind gusts up to 21 mph

Wednesday: High 79, sunny

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
No rain expected Thursday in Southern Nevada
By / RJ

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Thursday will differ from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorms, and will instead have clear skies and a high of 82 degrees.

 
Low 80s this week in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The National Weather Service shared their 3-day outlook Las Vegas and the surrounding areas—and it shows that much of the same is expected.

MORE STORIES