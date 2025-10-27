80s and sunny: Consistent weather this week in Las Vegas
There won’t be a cloud in the sky as the work week gets started in Las Vegas.
Fall season is bringing consistency, with regard to the weather, as Monday will see low 80s and clear skies, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The overnight low will sink to the high 50s.
That trend will continue throughout the rest of the week — clear skies and temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s.
2 day forecast
Tuesday: High 78, wind gusts up to 21 mph
Wednesday: High 79, sunny
