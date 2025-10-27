80s and sunny: Consistent weather this week in Las Vegas

Fall season is bringing consistency, with regard to the weather, as Monday will see low 80s and clear skies, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The Las Vegas High Roller is seen under a clear blue sky on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye

There won’t be a cloud in the sky as the work week gets started in Las Vegas.

That trend will continue throughout the rest of the week — clear skies and temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s.

2 day forecast

Tuesday: High 78, wind gusts up to 21 mph

Wednesday: High 79, sunny

