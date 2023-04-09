81°F
Las Vegas Weather

84 high for Easter in Las Vegas before a brief climb into 90s

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated April 9, 2023 - 6:25 pm
The afternoon high in Las Vegas should be near 84 on Sunday, April 9, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Children ages 8-10 run onto the field for their egg hunt during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Easter Sunday was the first 80-degree day of 2023 in the Las Vegas Valley, with the high reaching into the mid-80s.

And Monday and Tuesday are expected to be hotter.

It’s also the latest day in the year that Las Vegas has reached 80 since 1982, forecasters said, and the first time Sin City has reached 80 since Oct. 22, 2022. That’s a streak of 168 days with temperatures below 80, forecasters noted in a tweet.

“This winter has certainly been one of the cooler winters we’ve had in recent memory and one of the cooler ones on record,” Matt Woods, a meteorologist at the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. said Sunday afternoon.

With a sunny sky and light winds, Sunday’s high was 84, Woods said.

Monday is forecast to see an even warmer high of around 89, while Tuesday is expected to reach 92.

Unsettled weather is then expected to move in from the coast, bringing with it an expected high of 86 on Wednesday and more seasonable temperatures in the mid to high 70s for Thursday through Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

