90? Las Vegas likely to see warmest day of 2025

Temperatures to cool down by the end of the week
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Remember temperatures in the 50s and 60s? That was so last week.

Las Vegas is expected to hit 90 degrees today for the first time in 2025, the National Weather Service said on X.

There is a “75% chance” the valley will see 90 degrees or higher as an early spring heat wave affects the region. On Tuesday, Death Valley saw its first 100 degree day of the year, and Phoenix reached 99.

Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature on Feb. 3 in what turned out to be the third-warmest February on record since 1937.

Since temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal, the NWS is warning residents to “stay cool and drink plenty of water.”

The agency said “this isn’t the same kind of heat we see during the summer (but) don’t let your guard down. … Take steps to slowly acclimate to the heat.”

Fortunately, the heat isn’t going to last. The weekend forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 70s, about normal for Las Vegas in late March.

