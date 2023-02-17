A chilly Friday forecast before nice Las Vegas weekend

Friday is forecast to be a grayish and chilly day in advance of a much better weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A partly sunny sky and a high near 56 in Las Vegas is forecast for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Crows fly as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Another day of below-normal temperatures and a grayish sky is forecast for Friday before an improving weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A partly sunny sky is expected Friday with a high near 56 at the Las Vegas airport. West winds of 6-10 mph will switch to come from the northeast in the afternoon.

The Saturday low should be around 38 in the central Las Vegas Valley before rising to about 61 under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light.

A sunny Sunday is forecast with a high near 65. Monday, President’s Day, will be near 68 before a high of 69 possible on Tuesday.

