A few clouds forecast before Las Vegas weekend heat arrives

Residents and visitors will get their chance to feel a taste of Las Vegas summer heat this weekend as the mercury is expected to top 90.

Some mid-level clouds will be the only blemish in the forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. People walk at Cornerstone Park, on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Residents and visitors will get their chance to feel a taste of Las Vegas summer heat this weekend as the mercury is expected to top 90.

Thursday will see some mid-level clouds and a high near 79 before Friday rises to a projected 87, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

A high of 90 expected on Saturday would be 1 degree below the record for April 3 set in 1961. The Sunday high is expected to be around 91.

Skies each day will be sunny with low winds.

“We’ve got no issues other than the heat,” said weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.