A Las Vegas day below 80 might be last for some time

A one-day “cool down” that is still above normal will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, perhaps a sign of a hot summer ahead.

A high near 79 is forecast for Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky and a shining sun at Floyd Lamb Park on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A one-day “cool down” that is still above normal will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, perhaps a sign of a hot summer ahead.

The high at McCarran International Airport is expected to reach 79 — after a third consecutive day with a high of 91 on Monday — according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Winds that reached 36 mph Monday afternoon will gradually diminish.

“We’ll be back into the 80s real quick,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler, adding that the above-normal temperatures will “stay that way for the foreseeable future.”

The Wednesday high is expected to be around 86 with an 88 on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s through the weekend and into next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.