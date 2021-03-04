Above-normal highs, sunny skies forecast for Las Vegas weekend

Sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 70s are on their way to the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Stratosphere is seen in the background of an empty South 3rd Street on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Late Wednesday gusty winds of 20-30 mph died before 10 p.m., giving way to calm conditions overnight.

A Thursday high of 67 is forecast before a 73 on Friday, a 74 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday. The normal this time of year is 67.

The lone blemish in the forecast is a period of gusty winds around 25 mph from late Saturday morning into the late afternoon, said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s over the weekend.

