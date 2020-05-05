Above-normal Las Vegas temperatures forecast all week

Temperatures about 10 to 12 degrees above normal will persist in the Las Vegas Valley for the next week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 90s - with a possible 100 - are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Tuesday, May 5, 2020, according the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The forecast high for Tuesday is 94 with sunny skies and light and variable winds of 5-7 mph. The overnight low will be around 67 with calm winds. The normal high this time of year is 85.

Wednesday could see the first 100 reading at McCarran International Airport. Winds will pickup up with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Highs for the rest of the week and weekend will be in the upper 90s, perhaps reaching 100 on Saturday.

Excessive heat watch

An excessive heat watch, originally to begin Wednesday morning, has been revised to cover Friday and Saturday for the Colorado River Valley. Highs may reach 105 in the Laughlin area with overnight lows close to 80, says the weather service. Death Valley is also under an excessive heat watch Friday and Saturday with projected highs near 111.

“The overnight lows that high are the bigger problem,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “You don’t get much relief when it’s that hot overnight.”

