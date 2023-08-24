Advancing storms pose threat to Mount Charleston

Mount Charleston could again be a target for storms Thursday evening. Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary cut power and water and washed out several roads over the weekend.

A woman walks along East Sahara Avenue where water remains pooled up near the intersection with South Van Patten Street on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Water in a wash moves along at South Nellis Boulevard upstream is where an individual was swept into the water during last night's storm on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man with bicycle cross a wash piled with debris moving through The Club at Sunrise, downstream of where an individual was swept into the water during last night's storm on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A flash flood warning for northwestern Clark County to cover Mount Charleston runs until 6:45 p.m., says the National Weather Service. Radar indicates thunderstorms may drop heavy rain. Flash flooding is expected.

Heads up! A new Flash Flood Warning has been issued for areas just downhill from Lee Canyon. Very heavy rain is occurring near the Lee Canyon turnoff and US-95. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/qGtOJJ4XKF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 24, 2023

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of northwestern Clark County including Highway 95 in between mile marker 99 and mile marker 108 as well as Lee Canyon Road between mile marker 7 and mile marker 17.

“It will continue off and on until about 7 p.m. but hopefully dissipate when the heat drops,” meteorologist Marc Austin said. “We’re keeping a close eye on it.”

Mount Charleston could be a potential target for the storm, and more rain is the last thing residents there need after getting hit with between 6 and 8 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Hilary that cut power and water and washed out several roads.

All power was back on at Mount Charleston as of Thursday morning, but the U.S. Forest Service said the Spring Mountains were closed until further notice and advised people to stay out of the area as recovery efforts go on.

Thursday afternoon, some heavy cells were over the south end of the Spring Mountains and another big cell was moving basically up Interstate 15 toward Henderson, according to the radar.

“It is all pushing northeast so it could be wet like last night,” Austin said, referring to one cell that moved for Henderson across the Las Vegas airport, up the Strip and into North Las Vegas, dropping 1.34 inches near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard.

At least one person was rescued from a canal at East Flamingo and Koval Lane while another was reportedly lost. In a different incident, a few other people were reportedly washed away near East Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

The Clark County Fire Department was working Thursday to determine details on the two incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.