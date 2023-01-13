41°F
After mostly sunny Friday, Las Vegas rain odds rise for MLK weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
After a partly sunny Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, rain chances will rise Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, acc ...
After a partly sunny Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, rain chances will rise Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Red Rock Canyon, a popular outdoor spot could be wet much of the weekend. Marilyn Leiva, of California, takes a photo of her boyfriend, Jonathan Romo, left, and his brother Jacob Romo, both from California, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

One more decent day is forecast for Las Vegas before a wet holiday weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Friday should have a partly sunny sky with a high near 60. Winds will be light. The sky will begin to cloud up Friday night with a Saturday morning low near 43.

A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast Saturday after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail and a high near 60 is expected.

Saturday night showers into early Sunday are an 80 to 90 percent probability with winds of 8-17 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday showers are a 20 percent probability before 10 a.m. with a slight chance after 4 p.m. The sky should be partly sunny with a high near 58.

Showers on Sunday night are listed as a 30 percent chance while Martin Luther King Day will have a chance of showers and a high near 56. The risk of showers will go away after Tuesday, says the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
