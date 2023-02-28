55°F
Las Vegas Weather

After Tuesday lull, winds may ramp up with rain/snow possible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2023 - 11:29 am
 
Lee Canyon is nearing record snowfall for the ski/snowboarding season at 193 inches to date. Ab ...
Lee Canyon is nearing record snowfall for the ski/snowboarding season at 193 inches to date. About 7 inches is expected on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, into Wednesday, March 1, 2023, according to resort officials and the National Weather Service. Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A brief lull in the strong winds that have been whipping Southern Nevada and the region should end Tuesday afternoon.

A wind advisory for the entire Las Vegas region that was to expire at 4 p.m. Tuesday has been extended until 4 p.m. Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

On Monday, gusty winds reached 41 mph at Harry Reid International Airport. Wind gusts diminished overnight and resumed Tuesday morning at a lower velocity before tapering off.

Up to 7 inches of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains after 8 inches fell on Monday, bringing the season total to 193 inches at Rabbit Peak. The season record is 255 inches.

The snowfall level could drop to between 3,000 and 4,000 feet.

Snowfall in the Spring Mountains and across the Rocky Mountains is adding to totals making for above average snow pack across the West, an encouraging sign for water conditions in reservoirs.

The weather service is forecasting southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible until Wednesday afternoon with a lull late Tuesday morning. Winds at the airport dropped to 10-13 mph for much of Tuesday morning.

A Tuesday high near 56 is forecast with southwest winds of 16-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph in the central valley.

The overnight hours could bring showers after 4 a.m. Wednesday. There may be some patchy blowing dust with winds of 25-31 mph and gusts up to 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

The Wednesday high will be around 50, about 15 degrees below normal. Windy conditions will continue and showers are an 80 percent possibility, mainly before 9 a.m.

Showers into Wednesday night with possible snow are forecast before 10 p.m. The sky should then gradually clear before a Thursday low near 37.

After Wednesday, the forecast doesn’t call for any precipitation through the coming weekend with weekend highs in the low 60s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

