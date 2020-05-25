After warm Memorial Day, Las Vegas rises to heat warning by Wednesday

Heat that could set some late-May records is on its way to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The Memorial Day forecast high is 92 degrees with sunny skies and winds 8 to 14 mph. The overnight low will be around 70 with winds around 7 mph.

Tuesday should have a high near 100 under a sunny sky.

An extreme heat warning issued by the weather service begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 8 p.m. Friday.

The high Wednesday is expected to be 107.

The high for Thursday is expected to be near 109, which would tie the record for May 28 set in 2003. The Las Vegas record for May 29 is 108, set in 1984, and that temperature is forecast for Friday.

“We could tie the record either day, and add a degree or so and we’ll set a record,” weather service meteorologist John Salmen said.

After Friday, the high-pressure ridge will move a bit to the east, allowing highs next weekend to drop to around 104, he said.

⚠️Excessive Heat Warning Remains in Effect WED-FRI⚠️ Unseasonably hot temps for late May coming. Some records may be broken or tied. Limit time outdoors, stay hydrated with water and stay in an air conditioned area. #azwx #cazw #nvwx pic.twitter.com/36RTuCGMmy — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 25, 2020

Heat precautions

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the heat warning states. “Children, the elderly and people with chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. … Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk.”

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency, so call 911.

