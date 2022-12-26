After warm, sunny Monday, rain to enter forecast for a week

Las Vegas has not had rain since early November, but the rare commodity is in the forecast for much of the coming week.

After another day of sun on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, rain is a possibility for the coming week, says the National Weather Service. Clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain. Do you remember what that Las Vegas weather rarity is?

You might get a reminder over the coming week, says the National Weather Service.

Before then, Monday should see a mostly sunny sky with a high near 65, a bit warmer than the pleasant 67 record at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday. Winds will be light.

The Tuesday forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. The chance of rain is 60 percent. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 67. Early winds of 5-10 mph will rise to 11-16 in the afternoon and could gust to 24 mph.

Showers are likely overnight, mainly after 11 p.m. The morning low Wednesday will be near 50.

Wednesday is forecast to have a 50 percent risk of showers with a partly sunny sky and a high near 61.

Rain remains a possibility through New Year’s Day, says the weather service.

