Las Vegas Weather

After warm, sunny Monday, rain to enter forecast for a week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
After another day of sun on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, rain is a possibility for the coming week, s ...
After another day of sun on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, rain is a possibility for the coming week, says the National Weather Service. Clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain. Do you remember what that Las Vegas weather rarity is?

You might get a reminder over the coming week, says the National Weather Service.

Before then, Monday should see a mostly sunny sky with a high near 65, a bit warmer than the pleasant 67 record at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday. Winds will be light.

The Tuesday forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. The chance of rain is 60 percent. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 67. Early winds of 5-10 mph will rise to 11-16 in the afternoon and could gust to 24 mph.

Showers are likely overnight, mainly after 11 p.m. The morning low Wednesday will be near 50.

Wednesday is forecast to have a 50 percent risk of showers with a partly sunny sky and a high near 61.

Rain remains a possibility through New Year’s Day, says the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
