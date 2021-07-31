Afternoon storms develop across west side of Las Vegas Valley

Some intense but short-lived rainstorms hit much of the south and west sides of Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon before moving east, according to the National Weather Service.

A car drives through high water on South Buffalo Drive at West Darby Avenue as rain continues about the city on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A truck drives through high water on South Buffalo Drive at West Darby Avenue as rain continues about the city on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People stop for a bite to eat under some umbrellas of a cart vendor along West Twain Avenue as rain continues about the city on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A truck navigates through high water about West Darby Avenue and South Blue Monaco Street as rain continues about the city on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some heavy rain is falling in the Spring Mountains near Mount Charleston and a storm popped up near Black Mountain in Henderson shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

As of 3:30 p.m, showers were falling across much of the south and west sides of Las Vegas Valley. The Flamingo Wash showed 0.47 of an inch in southwest Las Vegas.

We did good here at home. Reports from other electronic amateur weather stations within 1 mile radius (North Summerlin, Pueblo, South Shores, Desert Shores, Sun City) .75 to 1 inch, came down real hard, real fast in a small area. Can’t remember last time it rained like that 👍 pic.twitter.com/bkrRDFZGwa — Tim Szymanski (@firepeio) July 31, 2021

“The average in several west valley gauges looks like four-tenths of an inch,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

By 4:15 p.m. rainfall totals included .71 near Angel Park, .59 near Smoke Ranch and Buffalo, .47 at Wet ‘n’ Wild and .28 west of the Silverton Casino, according to the Regional Flood Control District.

By 4:30 p.m., skies were clear and the storms had moved east toward Lake Mead.

A gauge at Cold Creek showed 0.28 of an inch in the past 6 hours in the Spring Mountains while .08 of an inch was recorded near Anthem.

“The Black Mountain storm popped up pretty quick,” Stessman said. “Most of what’s forming is moving north-northwest. We do have chances all afternoon for storms.”

A flash flood warning was issued for a desert area near Hayford Peak about 20 miles straight north of Las Vegas. The warning runs until 4:15 p.m.

“At 2:53 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms over the Sheep Range have dissipated,” the weather service advised. “However, the warning is continued for elevated flows on the east slopes.” Water would be flowing east toward U.S. 93.

A flash flood advisory for the entire Las Vegas region that began at noon Friday is in place until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Saturday risk of storm activity is placed at 40 percent in the latest weather service forecast. The risk drops to 20 percent Saturday night.

The high Saturday should be around 96 with light and variable winds early, with gusts as high as 20 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday’s high should be close to 100 with the storm risk still placed at 20 percent.

Conditions are expected to clear by Monday with a high near 104.

Storms in the region Friday

While Las Vegas stayed dry Friday, there were storms in the region Friday with some flooding near Death Valley after sunset and an earlier storm near Indian Sprigs in the early evening.

“We had a few showers and storms around us, but there was very little activity in Las Vegas and it appears to be a lesser chance overnight,” said meteorologist Todd Lericos. “Once Saturday afternoon comes around we’ll be right back at it. Things can happen quickly.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.