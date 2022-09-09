Air quality improves across most of Las Vegas Valley

Air quality is improving Friday afternoon after a morning with hazardous air in several areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas skyline is seen from the Lone Mountain area, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust alert for Friday due to elevated levels of dust from high winds. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The air quality map for the Las Vegas area as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Clark County)

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust alert for Friday due to elevated levels of dust from high winds.

Officials say unhealthy levels of dust for sensitive groups of people are imminent or occurring in the local area, according to the county’s news release.

As of 11:30 a.m., air quality was rated unhealthy or very unhealthy for much of the west half of the valley. Air quality was rated hazardous in Spring Valley and Summerlin. Air quality was rated unhealthy for sensitive groups of people or moderate over much of the east valley.

By 1:30 p.m., air quality improved across much of the valley with most areas seeing air that was moderate quality or unhealthy for sensitive groups of people.

Dust became a factor on Thursday evening with visibility at the North Las Vegas Airport reduced to three-quarters of a mile and Harry Reid International Airport dropping to 1.25 miles around 10 p.m.

The 10-day excessive heat spell has ended for the Las Vegas region and high temperatures are expected to drop below normal for a few days, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 99 is forecast for Friday with a 10 percent chance of rain or storms mainly after 3 p.m. Winds will gust to 20 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers mainly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Flood watch

High pressure will draw the rain into the region as Tropical Storm Kay moves inland off the Pacific Coast.

Here is cool visible satellite imagery loop of Tropical Storm Kay. Flash Flood Watches will go into effect for portions of the forecast area later this afternoon & evening. For the latest forecast info in your neighborhood, visit https://t.co/H4ycRS8zTQ#NVwx #CAwx #AZwx https://t.co/PJnk2et3jG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 9, 2022

A flood watch was issued early Friday by the weather service, advising that multiple rounds of excessive rainfall are possible for the Las Vegas Valley from 10 p.m. tonight through midnight Sunday.

Other areas included are northeast Clark County, Mesquite, Moapa and the Sheep Range.

After a morning low near 79, Saturday will likely bring a high near 88 along with a cloudy sky. The risk of a shower or storm is 60 percent.

Sunday’s rain chances will drop to 20 percent. The high is expected to be around 95.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.