Las Vegas Weather

Air quality improves, but haze and smoke may return early Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 20, 2021 - 7:44 pm
In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, in a long time exposure photo, embers fly from burning trees as the Caldor Fire growing on Mormom Emigrant Trail east of Sly Park, Calif. California has already surpassed the acreage burned at this point last year, which ended up setting the record. Now it's entering a period when powerful winds have often driven the deadliest blazes. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)

Air conditions improved across the valley on Friday but smoke and haze could return Saturday morning, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability smoke advisory for the Las Vegas Valley issued Thursday was extended through Sunday.

Early Friday, most air monitoring stations were showing moderate air quality. Conditions improved gradually Friday afternoon to mostly good air quality across the valley.

But smoke and haze from the French fire in Kern County, California, could enter the valley before sunrise on Saturday.

“There is another push coming in tonight,” said meteorologist Clay Morgan, noting winds from the south could blow the gray air to the north. “It will probably arrive before sunrise if it makes it this far east. It was headed across Death Valley before sunset.”

The outlook for ozone is moderate through Sunday while smaller particulates are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

The Friday high reached 95 at McCarran International Airport. The normal this time of year is 103.

People with respiratory issues should limit their outdoor exposure when ozone and particulate matter rises, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
