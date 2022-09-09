93°F
Air quality recovers to ‘good’ across most of Las Vegas Valley

Showers and thunderstorms possible for Friday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated September 9, 2022 - 6:23 pm
Dust kicks up north of Nellis AFB as the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainabil ...
Dust kicks up north of Nellis AFB as the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust alert on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dust kicks up as ATV riders cruise along a ridge south of Apex as the Clark County Department o ...
Dust kicks up as ATV riders cruise along a ridge south of Apex as the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust alert on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The air quality map for the Las Vegas area as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Clark County)
The air quality map for the Las Vegas area as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Clark County)

Air quality has improved so that nearly all areas of the Las Vegas Valley are rated “good” as of 6:20 p.m. Friday.

Spring Valley and a monitoring stations in the northwest had “moderate” ratings, just a few notches above the good range of 0-50.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust alert early Friday because of elevated levels of dust from high winds that began Thursday evening.

At 11:30 a.m., air quality was rated “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” for much of the west half of the valley. Air quality was rated “hazardous” in Spring Valley and Summerlin. Air quality was rated “unhealthy for sensitive groups of people” or “moderate” over much of the east valley.

By 1:30 p.m., air quality improved across much of the valley with most areas seeing air that was moderate quality or unhealthy for sensitive groups of people.

Dust became a factor on Thursday evening with visibility at the North Las Vegas Airport reduced to three-quarters of a mile and Harry Reid International Airport dropping to 1.25 miles around 10 p.m.

The 10-day excessive heat spell has ended for the Las Vegas region and high temperatures are expected to drop below normal for a few days, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 99 is forecast for Friday with a 10 percent chance of rain or storms mainly after 3 p.m. Winds will gust to 20 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers mainly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Flood watch

High pressure will draw the rain into the region as Tropical Storm Kay moves inland off the Pacific Coast.

A flood watch was issued early Friday by the weather service, advising that multiple rounds of excessive rainfall are possible for the Las Vegas Valley from 10 p.m. tonight through midnight Sunday.

Other areas included are northeast Clark County, Mesquite, Moapa and the Sheep Range.

After a morning low near 79, Saturday will likely bring a high near 88 along with a cloudy sky. The risk of a shower or storm is 60 percent.

Sunday’s rain chances will drop to 20 percent. The high is expected to be around 95.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

