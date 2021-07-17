All elements primed for week of Las Vegas area monsoon rains, says forecast

A week of possible afternoon/evening rain is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley in a “textbook monsoon” situation, according to the National Weather Service.

Cars move through a flooded portion of Buffalo Drive near Post Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. It was one of the few days last summer that resulted in monsoon rains. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A week of possible afternoon/evening rain is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley in a “textbook monsoon” situation, according to the National Weather Service.

“The high pressure is set up over the four corners, a southeast flow to bring the moisture from northern Mexico and moisture coming up the Colorado River Valley,” said meteorologist Jenn Varian. “It’s all the ingredients.”

Mostly dry today and Saturday, but monsoon moisture returns Sunday bringing a chance for thunderstorms areawide. #nvwx #azwx #cawx #Monsoon2021 pic.twitter.com/ib7L8WAec3 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 16, 2021

A hot and sunny Saturday is forecast with a high around 107. Winds will be light.

“We look for the overnight moisture to pick up and inch into Clark County through Saturday,” Varian said, noting the official forecast is a 10% chance of moisture after 11 p.m. with increasing clouds and an overnight low of 88.

The chance of rain rises to 30% on Sunday with a high of 103.

“We’ll have a possibility of early afternoon rain through the week,” Varian said.

Highs during the coming week will be around 105 before declining to 99 by next Friday. Overnight lows will me in the upper or mid 80s.

McCarran rain less than half of normal

The official weather station at McCarran International Airport has received 0.18 of an inch of rain so far in July, but the monsoon season that has been largely missing for the past two summers appears to be right on time to possibly add to the annual total that is 1.05 inches, less than half of normal 2.27 inches.

“The first or second week of July is when monsoon season normally starts,” Varian said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.