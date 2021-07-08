All-time record heat possible this weekend for Las Vegas region

Some all-time temperature records could fall in the Las Vegas region this weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The sun beats down on Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Death Valley, California. A high of 130 on Aug. 16, 2020, is considered to be the highest recorded temperature on earth. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Death Valley is forecast to reach 130 on Saturday, which would tie its year-old record for the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth.

Last August 16 a high of 130 was logged at the Death Valley visitor’s center. The reading remains under review by the Climate Extreme Committee, that studies and rules on the world’s extreme temperatures.

A high of 134 was recorded in 1913, but an analysis done in 2016 has said other readings in the area did not correspond, making the reading suspect.

Laughlin is projected to reach 123 on Saturday, which would be 2 degrees short of the all-time Nevada record set June 29, 1994, also in Laughlin.

Las Vegas should reach a high around 116 on Saturday as a week of excessive heat reaches its zenith. The Las Vegas record high is 117, reached four times, the last being June 20, 2017.

“We will have the best chance of a 117 on Saturday,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “With dry air, few clouds and high pressure overhead, those are the things you need for such hot temperatures.”

The two days before the weekend will be nearly as hot.

After a 114 high on Wednesday, Las Vegas should reach to 113 on Thursday followed by a 114 on Friday. Overnight lows will be around 90.

Safety reminders

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open

Daytime cooling stations will be open Wednesday through Monday. They include:

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., (north of East Flamingo Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Boulevard and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st St. (east of East Charleston Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-222-1680; 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

— American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

