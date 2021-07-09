All-time record heat possible through weekend in Las Vegas region

A few feet from air conditioning or in the pool might be the only places to get relief from record-setting heat that is increasing in the Las Vegas region this weekend.

A worker uses a giant umbrella to protect himself from sun as he works on an outdoor advertising structure on the Strip, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Even higher elevations around the valley won’t offer much if any relief from the oppressive heat smothering the Las Vegas region.

“There usually is a certain amount of relief up there, but it might be as much as you are used to,” National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan said of the Spring Mountains where weekend highs will be approaching 90 to 100 degrees.

The latest forecast says McCarran International Airport may set daily high temperature records starting Friday. The forecast is 115 and the record for July 9 is 113 set in 2012. On Saturday, the outlook calls for 117. The record for July 10 is 114, last reached in 2012. The Sunday forecast is 116, which is the record, set in 1959.

A high of 117 is the all-time McCarran record, reached four times, the last being June 20, 2017.

“We certainly can’t rule out a record high,” Morgan said. “The (computer) models are showing about equal chances both days.”

Hot overnight ‘lows’

Adding to the stifling daytime heat is sharply elevated morning lows that will be around 92-93 this weekend, before dropping into the upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

The extended heat warning is set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday, but Morgan says relief will be limited.

“Some Mohave County clouds may push into the valley to help a little, but the main drop will come Tuesday,” Morgan said, adding a high of 108 on Tuesday may be possible, down from a projected 114 on Monday.

Death Valley may set record

A high of 130 is forecast for Furnace Creek in Death Valley on Saturday and 131 on Sunday.

“It sounds as bit comical or ridiculous, but there it is,” Morgan said.

Death Valley logged a 130 last August 16, a high still being evaluated by the Climate Extreme Committee that examines such temperature readings and makes them official or not.

Laughlin is forecast to reach 123 on Saturday, 2 degrees short of the all-time Nevada high of 125, set in 1994 in Laughlin.

Safety reminders

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open

Daytime cooling stations will be open Wednesday through Monday. They include:

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., (north of East Flamingo Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Boulevard and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st St. (east of East Charleston Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-222-1680; 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

— American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

