Amid Mount Charleston flooding, officials assess storm damage

Authorities conducted a press conference Monday regarding the flooding, road closures and storm impacts on the Spring Mountains. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Storms brew in the sky from Hurricane Hilary in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to Hilary, a storm since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, the Clark County Fire Department, Nevada National Guard, Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, NV Energy and Las Vegas Valley Water District were expected to appear at the briefing.

Mount Charleston and Kyle Canyon remained under a flash flood warning Monday morning after heavy rains tore roads apart and left residents sheltering in place with no power.

Between Friday and Sunday night, most of the valley received three-quarters to an inch-and-a-half of rain, with western Las Vegas seeing higher totals.

“If we draw a line from Durango (Drive) west, the heavier stuff in the valley, 1 to 1 1/2 inches, are all up there,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Barry Pierce said Monday morning.

Pierce said many national parks, including Death Valley, Lake Mead and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area were closed ahead of the storm.

The Red Rock Visitor Center collected 3.23 inches of rain, Pierce said.

The valley remained in a flash flood warning through 5 p.m. Monday, but Pierce said most of the storm had made its way into northern Nevada and was moving northeast toward the Rocky Mountains.

‘Dodged the bullet’

Pierce said the rainfall totals, including 8 inches in Lee and Kyle canyons, was within the weather service’s predictions.

“We dodged the bullet,” Pierce said, citing damage in southern Nye County, road closures in Inyo County and damage in Death Valley.

For residents who collected sandbags, Pierce said they can keep them for future use.

“Most of the significant impact was around Amargosa Valley and Death Valley National Park,” Pierce said. “We don’t know the full extent of the damage out at Death Valley just yet.”

Sunday’s high of 76 degrees broke the record for the lowest high temperature ever recorded on Aug. 20 in the valley. Pierce said temperatures will remain about 20 degrees under the average Monday, and monsoons are predicted Tuesday through Thursday.

“It’s not to the significance we just went through with Hilary, but there is still thunderstorms coming,” Pierce said.

