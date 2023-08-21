Amid Mount Charleston flooding, officials to assess storm damage

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference Monday regarding the flooding, road closures and storm impacts on the Spring Mountains.

Storms brew in the sky from Hurricane Hilary in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to Hilary, a storm since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, the Clark County Fire Department, Nevada National Guard, Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, NV Energy and Las Vegas Valley Water District are expected to appear at the briefing.

Mount Charleston and Kyle Canyon remained under a flash flood warning Monday morning after heavy rains tore roads apart and left residents sheltering in place with no power.

