Angel Peak gust tops 70 mph; dust storm warning to go into evening

Dust storm advisory issued as winds exceed 50 mph
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2022 - 2:42 pm
 
Updated May 8, 2022 - 4:11 pm
The sky is partially obscured as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A photo of the Grant Sawyer state office building on Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard taken from about 3 blocks away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Normally the Sheep Range would be visible in the background, but dust obscures the entire mountain range. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium is seen as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Luxor is seen as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The High Roller is seen to the right, past Caesars Palace, as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The sky is partially obscured as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

With an Angel Peak wind gust of 72 mph and Red Rock reaching 52 mph, the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a dust storm warning for the Las Vegas Valley.

“We are in the thick of it and we can expect winds just as strong if not stronger for the next 4 to 5 hours,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “At least until the sun goes down.”

Angel Peak had a gust of 72 mph at 3:10 p.m. while Red Rock National Conservation Area had a gust of 52 mph at 2:34 p.m. Harry Reid International Airport logged a 44 mph gust at 2:12 p.m.

Motorists should expect to see reduced visibility for up to a quarter-mile along the Interstate 15 corridor near the Nevada-California border.

“Drive with caution,” the weather service stated, noting that motorists should pull over if they spot dense, blowing dust.

The warning was to expire at 4 p.m., but Boucher said it likely would be extended or a new warning issued.

Children, the older populations and those with respiratory issues were “urged to take precautions,” the weather service said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

