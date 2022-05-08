Angel Peak gust tops 70 mph; dust storm warning to go into evening
The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a dust storm warning for the Las Vegas Valley. Winds are expected to be strong well into the evening.
With an Angel Peak wind gust of 72 mph and Red Rock reaching 52 mph, the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a dust storm warning for the Las Vegas Valley.
“We are in the thick of it and we can expect winds just as strong if not stronger for the next 4 to 5 hours,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “At least until the sun goes down.”
Angel Peak had a gust of 72 mph at 3:10 p.m. while Red Rock National Conservation Area had a gust of 52 mph at 2:34 p.m. Harry Reid International Airport logged a 44 mph gust at 2:12 p.m.
Motorists should expect to see reduced visibility for up to a quarter-mile along the Interstate 15 corridor near the Nevada-California border.
“Drive with caution,” the weather service stated, noting that motorists should pull over if they spot dense, blowing dust.
The warning was to expire at 4 p.m., but Boucher said it likely would be extended or a new warning issued.
Children, the older populations and those with respiratory issues were “urged to take precautions,” the weather service said.
