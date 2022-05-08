Angel Peak gust tops 70 mph, Red Rock hits 66 mph; warning goes to 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a dust storm warning for the Las Vegas Valley. Winds are expected to be strong well into the evening.

The sky is partially obscured as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A photo of the Grant Sawyer state office building on Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard taken from about 3 blocks away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Normally the Sheep Range would be visible in the background, but dust obscures the entire mountain range. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allegiant Stadium is seen as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Luxor is seen as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The High Roller is seen to the right, past Caesars Palace, as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The sky is partially obscured as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

With an Angel Peak wind gust of 72 mph and Red Rock reaching 52 mph, the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a dust storm warning for the Las Vegas Valley.

“We are in the thick of it and we can expect winds just as strong if not stronger for the next 4 to 5 hours,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “At least until the sun goes down.”

Sustained winds of 30-40 mph with gusts to 65 mph were forecast until 11 p.m.

Angel Peak had a gust of 72 mph at 3:10 p.m. while Red Rock National Conservation Area had a gust of 66 mph at 6:34 p.m. Harry Reid International Airport logged a 44 mph gust at 2:12 p.m.

Motorists should expect to see reduced visibility for up to a quarter-mile along the Interstate 15 corridor near the Nevada-California border.

“Drive with caution,” the weather service stated, noting that motorists should pull over if they spot dense, blowing dust.

Normally 10 miles, visibility at the Las Vegas airport had dropped to 3.5 miles around 5 p.m.

The warning was to expire at 4 p.m., but was extended until 11 p.m.

Children, the older populations and those with respiratory issues were “urged to take precautions,” the weather service said.

Life-threatening dust channel

Just before 4 p.m., trained weather spotters saw a “dust channel” in Goldfield moving east at 45 mph. Visibility was reported to be near zero and travel was deemed life-threatening on U.S. 95 between Lida Junction and Tonopah.

Damaging winds were in excess of 60 mph, the weather service said.

A dust channel, unlike a dust storm, can form rapidly and without warning.

Goldfield is about 155 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

