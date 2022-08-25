Another monsoon day possible Thursday before dry weekend, forecast says

A very wet monsoon season may be coming to an end, the latest National Weather Service forecast indicates.

There's a 30 percent chance of precipitation in the Las Vegas area on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, says the National Weather Service. Clouds fill the sky in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

More than a month of monsoon weather may be coming to an end, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Nearly 12 inches of rain has been recorded at Mount Charleston in Southern Nevada’s wettest monsoon season in 10 years. The rain gauge closest to the peak recorded 1.38 inches on Wednesday alone.

On Thursday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and storms, mainly after 9 a.m.

The sky should be mostly sunny with a forecast high near 98. Light morning winds will increase to 5-11 mph in the afternoon.

The precipitation risk drops to 20 percent in the evening hours before a Friday morning low near 80.

Friday should be mostly clear with a high near 100 and a Saturday morning low near 79. Sunday is forecast to be nearly identical, as is Monday.

After Thursday, no precipitation is listed in the current forecast that runs until Wednesday.

Lake Mead up 2.72 feet

The monsoon has helped Lake Mead rise 2.72 feet in the past month.

The surface of the lake was at 1,043.43 feet above sea level as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, a rise of 2.72 feet or 32.64 inches.

The rise of an inch equals about 68,000 acre-feet, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. One acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons of water.

