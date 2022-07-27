Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley

A large portion of the valley saw at least a little bit of rain Wednesday. Winds up to 60 mph were recorded near Nellis Air Force Base.

Storm clouds hover over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A storm cloud heads into Las Vegas from the northeast on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in this picture from the top of Allegiant Stadium. (WeatherStem)

A storm hits Boulder City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Bouilder City Review via Twitter)

Clouds hang above as a flash flood warning for central Clark County is issued for the afternoon on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Storm clouds roll in over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Southwest Airlines plane flies toward Las Vegas during a storm on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm clouds over Boulder Station hotel-casino on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High winds blow palm trees on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Power outages cause traffic lights to go out at the intersection of East Fremont and North Bruce St on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning strikes cause the sky to glow over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning in the Las Vegas sky on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Samantha Osborn)

A large portion of Las Vegas saw at least a little bit of rain Wednesday as monsoonal storms again pushed into the valley.

A flood advisory for the valley expired early Thursday after some showers arrived in the evening. Eastern areas of the valley, including Henderson, appeared to see the most rainfall.

At 9:45 p.m., meteorologist Jenn Varian said there was rain all around the valley except at Harry Reid International Airport, the official measuring station, which only saw a trace.

Regional Flood Control District gauges showed rain in most places around the area except in the central valley near the Strip. Winds up to 60 mph were recorded near Nellis Air Force Base. After the bulk of the storms passed, the temperature dropped into the upper 70s in Las Vegas.

The storms returned after a dry Tuesday. On Monday, scattered thunderstorms fell across parts of Las Vegas after a hot, dry weekend.

Afternoon storms

Earlier Wednesday, monsoon rains dropped considerable water on Primm, Jean, Boulder City and Henderson.

A Regional Flood Control gauge northeast of Primm showed 1.38 inches while gauges showed 0.28 of an inch received in Jean, Boulder City and Henderson.

Later in the day, Mesquite and St. George were the rain recipients.

That cell gradually moved southwest, mainly down down Interstate 15 toward Las Vegas and arrived around 7 p.m.

Some ponding was reported on Galleria Drive in Henderson, the weather service said. Street flooding was visible at East Tropicana and Mountain Vista.

10K without power

NV Energy crews were working to return power to just over 10,000 Las Vegas customers after the storms. Outages were reported in about 30 locations, primarily in the central and east side of the valley. By 11:15 p.m., about 4,700 customers were lacking power, according to the company’s website.

The rain is traveling horizontally and hitting our upstairs windows. The streets downtown are getting flooded. pic.twitter.com/h4i4Q2prus — Boulder City Review (@BCReview) July 27, 2022

The afternoon storms were mostly confined to the southeast valley and along I-15 toward Primm.

“Parts of the east side also got about a quarter of an inch at Sam Boyd Stadium,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “Traffic slowed southbound on Interstate 15.”

A gauge near Duck Creek north of Mountain Vista received 0.35 of an inch while the area near Sam Boyd showed .31 of an inch and Green Valley showed .16 of an inch.

Near Mount Charleston, 0.59 of an inch fell at Harris Springs and 0.20 of an inch just to the west.

There was stronger rain about 4:30 p.m. near St. George, Nickerson said. There were moderate to heavy cells showing on radar about 5 miles northeast of Mesquite and smaller cells over I-15 between Mesquite and St. George.

A gauge north of Mesquite and south of Littlefield, Arizona, received 0.83 of an inch around 5 p.m. with 0.51 of that coming down in a 15-minute period.

