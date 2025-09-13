Any monsoons this weekend? Nope, Las Vegas weather remains the same

Las Vegas will see more of the same Saturday, with sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees.

Afternoon sun rays pierce through tree branches at Bruce Trent Park on July 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The dry pattern continues into the evening, with light winds and an overnight low of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A smoke advisory issued Thursday by the Clark County Division of Air Quality due to wildfires in Central California and the Pacific Northwest was not extended this weekend.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

4-day forecast

Sunday: Sunny, clear skies, high in mid 90s.

Monday: High around 96, overnight dropping to 74.

Tuesday: High approaching triple digits.

Wednesday: Mid-90s, low 76.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.