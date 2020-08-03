Apple fire will make Las Vegas Valley skies hazy

Las Vegas will experience hazy skies Monday, thanks to a wildfire burning in Southern California.

Update on Apple Fire in San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California. (Aljazerra)

Burned area at the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Smoke from the fire has drifted into the Las Vegas Valley and will cause hazy skies on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Haze in the sky over Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in a picture taken near Starr Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sun peeps through hazy skies in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas will experience hazy skies Monday, thanks to a wildfire burning in Southern California.

The 20,000-acre Apple fire erupted over the weekend in the San Bernardino Mountains, sending smoke toward the Las Vegas Valley.

Smoke was expected to affect areas of Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The fire was 5 percent contained as of Monday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Anybody with respiratory issues should plan to stay inside, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

Hot, Hazy, and Smoky Skies: This afternoon may be better spent indoors in the AC if you live in southern Nevada, southeast California, or western Arizona- especially if you are sensitive to poor air quality or heat #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/f9rY92LY8M — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 3, 2020

“As long the fire remains fairly active, the wind trajectory means we will have to deal with the haze through tonight at least, if not longer,” weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Hazy skies will develop widely after 10 a.m. and will come with a Monday forecast high of 109. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday’s conditions will be similar with a projected high of 109 before a slight cooling trend.

“We’ll be back to close to normal temperatures of 105 to 106 by Thursday or Friday,” Pierce said, adding that there is no precipitation in the week’s forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.