Arizona storm may spread rain/storms to Las Vegas area on Monday

A storm system near Kingman, Arizona, that created a Sunday dust storm and zero visibility could spark monsoon rains in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.

Blowing dust along U.S. 93 between Kingman and the Nevada-Arizona state line about 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022. The image is from a camera near Pierce Ferry Road near Dolan Springs, Arizona. (National Weather Service)

A high near 104 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, July 24, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A dust storm warning was issued for west central Mohave County in Arizona early Sunday evening.

At 715 pm: A Dust Storm Warning has been issued for west central Mohave Co until 845 pm MST. Visibility expected to drop to near zero. This will impact US 93 from Kingman to the NV/AZ state line. #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/5zpAnvJuxp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 25, 2022

The visibility was expected to drop to near zero. This will impact US 93 from Kingman to the Nevada-Arizona line, says the National Weather Service.

Earlier, a flash flood warning was issued for the Kingman area.

The Arizona storms could spread rain or thunderstorms into the Las Vegas area around daybreak Monday, but chances of rain will increase in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

The odds of rain in the Spring Mountains is 60 percent with a 20-30 percent chance across the rest of the valley, meteorologist John Adair. said.

The high should be near 105 with mostly sunny conditions and winds of 10-16 mph from the south-southeast gusting to 23 mph.

Monsoon showers can include heavy downpours in limited areas. The most recent one earlier this month was more widespread with heavy rain near Primm and Boulder City.

Highs will be around 103 with lows in the mid-80s during the week. The monsoon atmosphere will raise the humidity levels much of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.