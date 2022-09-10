86°F
Arizona storms expected to move across Southern Nevada through Saturday evening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated September 10, 2022 - 2:09 pm
Rain is a 50 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022, according to the Na ...
Rain is a 50 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds fill the sky in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain remain a 50 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are generally moving west and slightly north from Mohave County in Arizona, meaning rainstorms are expected to move across Southern Nevada into southeast California as the day progresses.

The sky will be mostly cloudy and the high will be near 90. Winds are forecast to stay below 10 mph.

As of 9:30 a.m., rain gauges in the central and east valley showed from .04 up to .16 of an inch of rain with .12 recorded in two gauges near Boulder Station.

A flash flood warning for northern Clark County, Mesquite and Bunkerville as well as western Mohave County in Arizona runs until 3 p.m., said the weather service.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain had fallen in rural areas near Gold Butte. Winds of 40 mph or stronger were expected.

A flood advisory covers all of Clark County, and the lower portions of Nye and Lincoln counties and runs until midnight Saturday. It advises that multiple rounds of rain could create flooding.

“The flow around Tropical Storm Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California through Saturday, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain,” states the flood advisory.

Sunday also has a 20 percent chance of precipitation with a high near 95. Possible rain continues into Sunday evening.

Monday brings a 40 percent of showers and storms. Partly sunny skies will yield a high near 93.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
