Back to sunshine in Las Vegas after weekend showers

The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas is back on track Monday after a whirlwind of storms rolled through the Valley over the weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a return to sunny skies Monday, with a low pressure system that will bring breezy winds and drier air to the region along with a high of 88 degrees. Overnight, expect to see increasing cloud coverage as the nightly low of 72 degrees sets in.

The weather service is forecasting the end of the rainy streak here in Southern Nevada, as the outlook for the entire week looks to be clear skies and sunshine.

2-day forecast

Tuesday: High 89, sunny

Wednesday: High 90, low 69

2025 rain events

Sept. 26: Storms delayed flights at Harry Reid International Airport, caused outages that left 13,000 without power, and downed trees.

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.