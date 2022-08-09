Best chance of rain will be after 3 p.m. Tuesday, weather service says

The Las Vegas area could receive monsoon moisture Tuesday afternoon or evening, says the latest forecast.

Rain in Las Vegas is a 30 percent chance during the afternoon and evening on Aug. 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Late Tuesday afternoon and evening appear to be the best chances for monsoon moisture in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“It looks like it will be a lot like Monday but with a few more storms,” meteorologist Dan Berc said. “The best chance is starting around 3 or 4 p.m. and into the evening. It may be mainly in the mountains, but some could come through the valley.”

Rain fell Monday for about 10 minutes in the central valley north of the airport. No official measurement was recorded.

The latest forecast officially calls for a 30 percent chance of precipitation mainly after 1 p.m.. The sky will be partly sunny with south-southwest winds of 5 to 13 mph and a high near 100.

Showers or storms remain a 30 percent chance into Tuesday night.

The Wednesday low should be around 82 before rising to 96. The chance of precipitation remains at 30 percent.

There is a chance of showers each of the seven days of the forecast.

ATTN DRIVERS: @Caltrans9 has updated its closure of State Route 190. The highway is now closed from Trona Wildrose Rd to State Route 127. This closure will remain in place until at least Wednesday, August 17. We will continue to post updates on the closure status here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Hoov9DADCU — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 8, 2022

Death Valley is less likely to receive rain on Tuesday, but Berc said that possibility remains.

The California Department of Transportation says it will take crews until Aug. 17 to clear dozens of miles of roads that were covered with mud and debris during last Friday’s storm.

The weather service says 1.46 inches of rain fell at Furnace Creek within a three-hour period.

About 60 cars at the visitor’s center were hit with several feet of rocks, mud and debris. About 1,000 staffers and visitors were stranded in the park for several hours. NO injuries were reported.

