Best day of rainy week is forecast to be Super Bowl Sunday

An aerial view of Allegiant Stadium, dressed up for the Super Bowl, on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

An aerial view of Allegiant Stadium, dressed up for the Super Bowl, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas and above the Luxor in this Review-Journal file photo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to break away from formation in various directions during the Aviation Nation show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas weather may not offer maximum sunshine for the hundreds of thousands who will be gathering in a week for the Super Bowl, according to a long-range weather forecast.

But for those willing to plunk down an average of more than $10,000 a seat — the highest by far for any Super Bowl — some rain gear is unlikely to break the bank.

A Super Bowl week forecast offers rain early in the week and a potential storm on Friday, but the sky should offer the most sun on Sunday, according to Accu-Weather.

The current outlook calls for rain for Monday through Wednesday morning with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows around 40-42.

The sky will clear Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions into Thursday before rain is expected to returns on Friday.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 53. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 53.

The game is indoors so rain won’t be a concern for the more than 70,000 attendees. That leaves the Thunderbirds perhaps most interested about the light winds and sunshine as they time their streak over Allegiant Stadium during the National Anthem.

Monday — get-away day for hundreds of pilots and well-heeled attendees — should be good for flying with a high near 54 and a partly cloudy sky and winds from the north at 7 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.