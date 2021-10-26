Blue sky, light winds forecast Tuesday for Las Vegas

Calmer winds and a sky with more blue will prevail Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Marilyn Leiva, of California, takes a photo of her boyfriend Jonathan Romo, left, and his brother, Jacob Romo, right, both from California, as they pose for a picture with the Red Rock Canyon sign in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/@rookie__rae

A Monday afternoon front that brought wind gusts of more than 70 mph in a few locations will be replaced by a sunny day, a high near 69 with winds at just 6-8 mph.

A wind gust of 79 mph was recorded at Angel Peak while a monitor at Hoover Dam showed a gust of 74. In the valley, a gust of 50 mph was recorded in Southern Highlands while a few locations along U.S. 95 northwest of Las Vegas had gusts in the 50s. North Las Vegas Airport recorded a 41 mph gust while Henderson Executive Airport saw a 43 mph gust.

Sierra storm

More than 2 feet of new snow snarled traffic in the Sierra on Monday while record rainfall in Reno forced the closure of one school and caused minor flooding that shut down some streets.

A winter storm warning remained in effect around Lake Tahoe until 11 p.m. Monday. But a stretch of Interstate 80 that closed overnight reopened, and floodwaters on rivers and streams continued to recede along the Sierra’s eastern front.

