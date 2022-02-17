Blustery Las Vegas Thursday forecast before warmer weekend

Winds gusting to 21 mph will make for a chilly Thursday in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. A sunny sky with winds gusting to 21 mph are forecast for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A blustery Thursday is forecast for the Las Vegas area, according to the National Weather Service.

Under a sunny sky, the high should be close to 63, but north-northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 21 will make it feel considerably colder.

The overnight low will be around 40 before rising to to around 66 on Friday. Winds from calm to 5 mpg are expected.

The Saturday high should be near 70 with a 72 forecast for Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.